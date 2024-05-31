RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India's forex reserves drop by $2 bn to $646.67 bn
May 31, 2024  17:50
India's forex reserves dropped by $2.027 billion to $646.673 billion for the week ended May 24, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. 

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had reached an all-time high of $648.7 billion after a jump of $4.549 billion. 

For the week ended May 24, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.51 billion to $567.499 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. 

Gold reserves decreased by $482 million to $56.713 billion during the week. 

The Special Drawing Rights were down by $33 million to $18.135 billion. -- PTI
