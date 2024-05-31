RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Heatwave claimed 5 lives so far in Rajasthan: Govt
May 31, 2024  00:27
image
The Rajasthan government on Thursday said five people so far have died in the state due to the ongoing heat wave conditions and added that the media reports on rise in deaths due to heatstroke are "beyond facts". 

Director (public health) Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur said the situation is completely under control in the state despite the intense heat as the medical and health department had already begun the required preparations from March. 

"So far, five deaths have occurred due to heat wave in the state," Mathur said. He added that the number of deaths due to heat wave being reported by media are "beyond facts". 

"Death audit committee investigates suspicious deaths due to heat stroke as per the parameters set by the government of India. According to these parameters, if any death is found to be due to heat stroke, it is certified and its report is sent to Integrate Health Information portal. Only the figures released on the IHIP portal are authentic," the officer said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pak launches communication satellite, 2nd in a month, with China's help
Pak launches communication satellite, 2nd in a month, with China's help

The multi-mission communication satellite, also known as PAKSAT MM1, was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

'There will be no excuses...': Wood on England's World Cup preparations
'There will be no excuses...': Wood on England's World Cup preparations

After rain-marred ICC T20 World Cup preparation, England pacer Mark Wood insisted that the Three Lions will make 'no excuses' and said few players are gaming to get more runouts at the Oval to boost their confidence.

Modi has lowered dignity of public discourse, PM's office, says Dr Singh
Modi has lowered dignity of public discourse, PM's office, says Dr Singh

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday accused him of lowering the dignity of public discourse and the gravity of the office of the PM by giving "hateful speeches" during...

Drug addicts, not religious extremists: Lanka on 4 IS suspects
Drug addicts, not religious extremists: Lanka on 4 IS suspects

He said that the Sri Lankan authorities have arrested more of their associates but it won't be right to reveal any more details on them as the investigation is going on.

Update in SOPs: Some FPIs may not be exempt from disclosures
Update in SOPs: Some FPIs may not be exempt from disclosures

Certain foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), which operate as pooled investment vehicles (PIVs), may not be exempt from the additional disclosure mandates by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) following an update in the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances