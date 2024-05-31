RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC scraps socioeconomic criteria in Haryana jobs
May 31, 2024  23:57
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday held as unconstitutional the socioeconomic criteria prescribed by the Haryana government to grant additional marks to certain classes of candidates in state government jobs, said a counsel of one of the petitioners. 

"The socioeconomic criteria has been held as unconstitutional and violative of Article 14, 15, 16. This was pronounced in the court today by a division bench," said Sarthak Gupta, the counsel for one of the petitioners. 

The practice of giving extra marks or bonus marks has been declared as unconstitutional, Gupta said. 

The court order came on a bunch of petitions which had challenged the socioeconomic criteria. 

Petitions have been allowed in which this criteria had been challenged, he said. 

He said a detailed order in the matter was yet to be released. He said the lead petitioner in the matter was Arpit Gahlawat while some more had filed petitions later. 

"There is a Haryana government policy for government recruitments for Group 'C', 'D' category jobs, under which they used to give some extra marks, weightage, that has been set aside. -- PTI
