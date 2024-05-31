Gujarat game zone fire: Four officials remanded in police custody till June 12





Rajkot town planning officer MD Sagathia, assistant TPOs Mukesh Makwana and Gautam Joshi, and former station officer of Kalavad Road fire station Rohit Vigora, who were held on Thursday, were produced in the court of judicial first class magistrate BP Thakar.





While seeking their remand, public prosecutor Tushar Gokani informed the court that Section 36 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with effect caused partly by act and partly by omission, has been invoked against the accused and subsequently added in the main FIR.





Gokani told the court Sagathia knew since 2023 that the game zone was illegal and that it must be demolished as per law but took no action.





The custody of Sagathia along with that of his two junior officers was required to elicit more information about the reasons which led to the tragedy, Gokani told court.





Gokani said a welding spark had caused the fire at the game zone which killed 27 persons.





Upon learning about the blaze, Vigora and his team of fire fighters had reached the spot. -- PTI

