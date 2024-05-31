RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Going to jail on Sunday, proud of it: Kejriwal
May 31, 2024  12:54
Arvind Kejriwal at a nukkad sabha
Arvind Kejriwal at a nukkad sabha
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he will be surrendering on June 2 and asserted that he will not bow down even if he is harassed in jail. 

 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 for Lok Sabha election campaigning. After being released from jail, Kejriwal campaigned in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra. 

 "I have to surrender on June 2 and I do not know how long I will stay in jail this time. I am going to jail for saving this country from dictatorship and I am proud of it," the chief minister told a virtual press conference.

"They tried to break me. They stopped my medicines while I was in jail. My weight reduced by six kg after being arrested. My weight was 70 kg when I was arrested. I have not gained weight after coming out of jail," Kejriwal said. Doctors have advised several tests and "they feel this could be a sign of some underlying medical condition," he added. 

 The chief minister said he will leave his residence around 3 pm on Sunday to surrender at Tihar jail. 

 "They will try to harass me more but I will not bow down. After going back to jail, I will be worried about you (people). I want to assure you that your services won't stop. I will soon start providing Rs 1,000 to my mothers and sisters," he said, referring to a scheme to give Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium. Kejriwal also asked people to pray for his mother who has been unwell. PTI
