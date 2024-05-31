Four jailed Indians repatriated from Pakistan





The prisoners are Suraj Pal (Uttar Pradesh), Wahida Begum (Assam) and her son Faiz Khan and Shabir Ahmad Dars (Rajasthan), they said.





They were repatriated on May 29, the officials said.





It is learnt that the Indians were released after completion of their jail terms.





It is not immediately known what the charges against them were and how long they were imprisoned in Pakistan. -- PTI

