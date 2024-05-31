RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Four jailed Indians repatriated from Pakistan
May 31, 2024  20:07
File image
File image
Four Indian prisoners in Pakistan were repatriated to India this week, officials said on Friday. 

The prisoners are Suraj Pal (Uttar Pradesh), Wahida Begum (Assam) and her son Faiz Khan and Shabir Ahmad Dars (Rajasthan), they said. 

They were repatriated on May 29, the officials said. 

It is learnt that the Indians were released after completion of their jail terms. 

It is not immediately known what the charges against them were and how long they were imprisoned in Pakistan. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What awaits newly-elected MPs in New Delhi
What awaits newly-elected MPs in New Delhi

Transit accommodation in the Western Court Annexe or state bhavans will be provided to the newly-elected members who don't already have a government house in Delhi till they are provided regular accommodation by the Lok Sabha's House...

India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q4; 8.2% in FY24
India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q4; 8.2% in FY24

India's economy grew 7.8 per cent in the March quarter, pushing up the annual growth rate to 8.2 per cent, according to official data released on Friday. Growth in the January-March period was lower than the 8.6 per cent expansion in...

What Margin Will Modi Win Varanasi By?
What Margin Will Modi Win Varanasi By?

Few in Varanasi expect the result to be different from 2014 and 2019. The only point of interest is whether Narendra Modi will increase his winning margin against his rivals.

Key infra sectors growth rises to 6.2% in April
Key infra sectors growth rises to 6.2% in April

The growth of these core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.6 per cent in April 2023.

French Open PIX: Rublev dumped out by Arnaldi; Gauff marches on
French Open PIX: Rublev dumped out by Arnaldi; Gauff marches on

Italy's Matteo Arnaldi produced a sensational performance to take out sixth seed Andrey Rublev and reach the last 16 of the French Open on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances