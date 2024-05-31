RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Food safety officials seal outlet selling human milk in Chennai
May 31, 2024  19:02
File image
File image
A protein powder sales outlet that allegedly sold human milk was sealed by the food safety department officials at Madhavaram here on Friday, a senior official said. 

The shop owner obtained a licence to sell protein powder but reportedly sold human milk for Rs 500 per 50 ml bottle, the official said. 

About 50 bottles containing the mother's milk were confiscated from the shop during a raid initiated on Friday following a complaint to the Central licencing authority last week that human milk was stocked in Madhavaram to be sold. 

"We found human milk stored in bottles. Samples were sent to the lab for analysis," the official said. During the raid, the authorities found mobile phone numbers of the donors. 

"We have sealed the shop and will initiate action for violations," the district food safety officer said. 

This is the first time breast milk was reportedly being sold in Chennai and the incident comes close on the heels of a ban on the sale of human milk in Karnataka. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's forex reserves drop by $2 bn to $646.67 bn
India's forex reserves drop by $2 bn to $646.67 bn

India's forex reserves dropped by $2.03 billion to $646.67 billion for the week ended May 24, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the kitty had reached an all-time high of $648.7 billion after a jump of...

Prajwal Revanna arrested upon return, sent to 7-day police custody
Prajwal Revanna arrested upon return, sent to 7-day police custody

Prajwal Revanna, the suspended Janata Dal-Secular MP facing sexual abuse allegations, was arrested on Friday upon his return from Germany, a month after he left the country in the wake of explicit videos of his alleged actions doing the...

India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q4; 8.2% in FY24
India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q4; 8.2% in FY24

India's economy grew 7.8 per cent in the March quarter, pushing up the annual growth rate to 8.2 per cent, according to official data released on Friday. Growth in the January-March period was lower than the 8.6 per cent expansion in...

Saturday wraps up longest LS polls since 1951-52; Modi among contestants
Saturday wraps up longest LS polls since 1951-52; Modi among contestants

Saturday's voting will mark the end to the marathon polling process that began on April 19 month and has already covered 486 Lok Sabha seats in 28 states and Union territories.

Saina, Kashyap Share Glimpses Of Croatia
Saina, Kashyap Share Glimpses Of Croatia

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are trading badminton racquets for sightseeing adventures on a romantic getaway to Croatia!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances