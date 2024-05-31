Food safety officials seal outlet selling human milk in Chennai





The shop owner obtained a licence to sell protein powder but reportedly sold human milk for Rs 500 per 50 ml bottle, the official said.





About 50 bottles containing the mother's milk were confiscated from the shop during a raid initiated on Friday following a complaint to the Central licencing authority last week that human milk was stocked in Madhavaram to be sold.





"We found human milk stored in bottles. Samples were sent to the lab for analysis," the official said. During the raid, the authorities found mobile phone numbers of the donors.





"We have sealed the shop and will initiate action for violations," the district food safety officer said.





This is the first time breast milk was reportedly being sold in Chennai and the incident comes close on the heels of a ban on the sale of human milk in Karnataka. -- PTI

