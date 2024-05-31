RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
DGCA notice to Air India for uncaring behaviour
May 31, 2024  15:23
image
Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday issued a show cause notice to Air India for inordinate delay of at least two international flights and failure to take due care of passengers. 

 The regulator mentioned about the inordinate delay of two international flights -- AI 183 from Delhi to San Francisco on May 30 and AI 179 from Mumbai to San Francisco on May 24. 

 Both flights were delayed and passengers were put to discomfort due to insufficient cooling in the cabin. Further, repeated incidents of passengers being put to discomfort by Air India in violation of DGCA norms have come to the notice of the regulator, as per the show cause notice. The regulator also noted that Air India is "time and again failing in taking due care of passengers", and not complying with its provisions related to 'facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights". 

 "Air India is hereby called upon to show cause as to why enforcement action shall not be initiated against the airline," for the violations, the regulator said. An official said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took cognisance of the flight delays and inconvenience caused to passengers, following which the DGCA issued the show cause notice. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pune cops seek nod to probe Porsche teen amid new twists
Pune cops seek nod to probe Porsche teen amid new twists

The Pune police have written to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) seeking permission to probe the minor allegedly involved in the Porsche crash that left two techies dead, amid the new twist involving blood samples, an official said on...

Delhi's 52.9 Degree Reading Probably Due to Sensor Error
Delhi's 52.9 Degree Reading Probably Due to Sensor Error

The Met department blamed the malfunctioning of sensors kept at the Automated Weather Station for the gaffe.

BFI parts ways with IBA, joins World Boxing
BFI parts ways with IBA, joins World Boxing

On May 7, WB held its first formal meeting with the IOC which signalled the start of a formal collaboration between the two organisations aimed at establishing a pathway for boxing to remain in the Olympic Games.

How To Train Spelling Bee Dragons
How To Train Spelling Bee Dragons

"You can memorize 1000s of words, but what do you do if you get a word that you don't know?"

Will go back to jail on June 2, proud of it: Kejriwal
Will go back to jail on June 2, proud of it: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he will be surrendering on June 2 and asserted that he will not bow down even if he is harassed in jail.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances