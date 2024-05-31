Cop on EVM strong room duty in Rae Bareli dies





Additional superintendent of police Naveen Singh said the cause of the death would be known after the post-mortem report comes.





Polling was held for Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in the fifth phase of elections on May 20 and a set of Electronic Voting Machines were kept at the strong room set up at the Industrial Training Institute at Gora Bazar Rae Bareili.





Heavy police force has been deployed at the strong room for its security.





A police official said that sub-inspector Harishankar (58), who was posted with the Mill Area police station, was also put on the strong room security duty.





His health condition suddenly deteriorated and the police personnel deployed with him rushed him to the district hospital, where he died during treatment, the official said. -- PTI

A 58-year-old police sub-inspector deployed for the security of a strong room in Raebareli district died on Friday after his health conditions suddenly deteriorated, a police official said.