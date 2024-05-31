RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cop on EVM strong room duty in Rae Bareli dies
May 31, 2024  23:15
File image
File image
A 58-year-old police sub-inspector deployed for the security of a strong room in Raebareli district died on Friday after his health conditions suddenly deteriorated, a police official said. 

Additional superintendent of police Naveen Singh said the cause of the death would be known after the post-mortem report comes. 

Polling was held for Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in the fifth phase of elections on May 20 and a set of Electronic Voting Machines were kept at the strong room set up at the Industrial Training Institute at Gora Bazar Rae Bareili. 

Heavy police force has been deployed at the strong room for its security. 

A police official said that sub-inspector Harishankar (58), who was posted with the Mill Area police station, was also put on the strong room security duty. 

His health condition suddenly deteriorated and the police personnel deployed with him rushed him to the district hospital, where he died during treatment, the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

French Open PIX: Sinner, Swiatek cruise ahead; raging Rublev falls
French Open PIX: Sinner, Swiatek cruise ahead; raging Rublev falls

Italy's Matteo Arnaldi produced a sensational performance to take out sixth seed Andrey Rublev and reach the last 16 of the French Open on Friday.

Delhi under heatwave grip for 5 day in a row, sees driest May in 10 years
Delhi under heatwave grip for 5 day in a row, sees driest May in 10 years

The weather department also said the national capital recorded only two rainy days this May, the lowest in 10 years.

Balaji gets first French Open win, Yuki bows out
Balaji gets first French Open win, Yuki bows out

N Sriram Balaji made a strong case for his inclusion in the Indian men's doubles team for the Paris Olympics along with Rohan Bopanna by logging his maiden win at the French Open but Yuki Bhambri, the other contender for the berth, made...

Air India's San Francisco flight delayed, passengers faint without AC
Air India's San Francisco flight delayed, passengers faint without AC

Passengers of a San Francisco-bound Air India flight faced a harrowing time due to an inordinate delay and some of them fainted as the aircraft's air-conditioning system was non-functional.

Heatwave claims 25 poll personnel among 40 as north India boils
Heatwave claims 25 poll personnel among 40 as north India boils

Among the fatalities recorded on Friday, the maximum 17 were from Uttar Pradesh, 14 from Bihar, five from Odisha and four from Jharkhand, where officials said more than 1,300 people are hospitalised with heatstroke conditions.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances