Amit Shah takes stock of rain, flood situation in northeast; assures help





"Deeply concerned about the natural disasters triggered by Cyclone Remal in Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Also briefed PM Shri @narendramodi ji on the situation, who expressed solidarity with those affected," Shah said in a post on X.





The home minister also spoke to the chief ministers of the five states and took stock of the situation while assuring them of all possible help.





"Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured for a speedy recovery. The situation is being closely monitored and authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.





The flood situation continues to be grim in many places in the northeast with a a few lakh people affected following incessant rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, officials said. -- PTI

