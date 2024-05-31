RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
80% water stock in Maharashtra dams over
May 31, 2024  14:10
File pic
File pic
The average water stock in nearly 3,000 dams in Maharashtra is down to 22.06 per cent, with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division recording the lowest at 8.78 per cent, an official said on Friday. 

 As per an official report, the stock has depleted by 0.58 per cent in the last two days. The state has 2,997 large, medium and small dams, and the highest number of 920 reservoirs were in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. 

 The current stock of 22.06 per cent is 8.8 per cent less than the stock recorded on May 31 last year, the report stated. The Pune division has the second lowest stock of 15.67 per cent, followed by Nashik (24.06 per cent), Konkan (34.22 per cent), Nagpur (38.17 per cent) and 38.56 per cent in Amravati, it said. As of May 29, as many as 3,072 villages and 7,931 hamlets in 25 districts were being supplied water through tankers, it was stated. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I'm Married But Lied To Have A Boyfriend'
'I'm Married But Lied To Have A Boyfriend'

Relationship problems? Let rEDIFF Love Guru help.

'Modi Destroying Educational Institutions'
'Modi Destroying Educational Institutions'

'Logic, Research, Science Are Modi Government's Limitations.'

Hardik looks sharp in Team India's T20 WC prep
Hardik looks sharp in Team India's T20 WC prep

Well-rounded training session suggests Pandya is working on all aspects of his game to be a key contributor for India.

T20 WC: Festival of cricket kicks off in the Americas
T20 WC: Festival of cricket kicks off in the Americas

Big test for India, Eng; minnows likely to shake applecart

US Treasuries drive RBI's bumper surplus to Centre
US Treasuries drive RBI's bumper surplus to Centre

A combination of factors, including heavy investments in US Treasury bonds and dollar sales at a healthy profit, facilitated the Indian central bank in transferring a record surplus of Rs 2.11 trillion to the government for 2023-24...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances