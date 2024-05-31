4 kids among 5 killed, 50 hurt in gas explosion due to hot weather in Pak





The incident happened on Thursday when a gas cylinder malfunctioned and blew up due to hot weather conditions in a shop in Sindh's Hyderabad area.





"Four children and a woman have died after a gas cylinder explosion inside a shop left 50 other people injured in the Pakistani city of Hyderabad," said the police.





The police said that the victims passed away on Friday during treatment at a hospital where also the injured were shifted.





A senior police official said that the shop was located on the ground floor while there were apartments on the first and second floors.





"After the explosion, the fire quickly spread on the residential floors," the official said. -- PTI

