RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
4 kids among 5 killed, 50 hurt in gas explosion due to hot weather in Pak
May 31, 2024  20:54
image
At least five people-- four children and a woman-- were killed and 50 others injured in a gas explosion, reportedly caused by hot weather conditions, in Pakistan's Sindh province, the police said on Friday. 

The incident happened on Thursday when a gas cylinder malfunctioned and blew up due to hot weather conditions in a shop in Sindh's Hyderabad area. 

"Four children and a woman have died after a gas cylinder explosion inside a shop left 50 other people injured in the Pakistani city of Hyderabad," said the police. 

The police said that the victims passed away on Friday during treatment at a hospital where also the injured were shifted. 

A senior police official said that the shop was located on the ground floor while there were apartments on the first and second floors. 

"After the explosion, the fire quickly spread on the residential floors," the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli joins Team India in New York
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli joins Team India in New York

India's premier batter Virat Kohli arrived in New York on Friday for the T20 World Cup, five days after his other team members but it is still not clear if he would be playing the warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Phase Seven: Touch And Go Seats
Phase Seven: Touch And Go Seats

Polling for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, with 57 seats going to the polls across 8 states.

'Selectors have gone for seniors - a move that hasn't worked for India'
'Selectors have gone for seniors - a move that hasn't worked for India'

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar says he would have picked a much younger Indian squad for the T20 World Cup since loading the side with seniors has not worked in the past.

Can Afzal Ansari Defeat BJP Again?
Can Afzal Ansari Defeat BJP Again?

Samajwadi Party candidate Afzal Ansari is the incumbent MP and slain don Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother. Afzal had won the 2019 election on a BSP ticket after defeating the BJP's Manoj Sinha, now the J&K lieutenant governor.

What awaits newly-elected MPs in New Delhi
What awaits newly-elected MPs in New Delhi

Transit accommodation in the Western Court Annexe or state bhavans will be provided to the newly-elected members who don't already have a government house in Delhi till they are provided regular accommodation by the Lok Sabha's House...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances