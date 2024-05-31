13 poll personnel die in UP hospital after fever, BP

13 poll personnel die in UP hospital after fever, BPMay 31, 2024 19:09
Thirteen poll personnel deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur died at a hospital here following high fever and high blood pressure, its principal said on Friday. The exact reason for the deaths is being ascertained, he said.
The deceased include seven home guard jawans, three sanitation workers, one clerk posted at the chief medical officer's office, one chakbandi adhikaari (consolidation officer), and one peon in the home guard team, Dr Raj Bahadur Kamal, the principal of Maa Vindhyavasini Autonomous State Medical College, said.
They had high grade fever and high blood pressure when they were brought to the facility, he said.
The region has been witnessing unusually high temperatures for the past several days.
Polling is scheduled to be held in Mirzapur on Saturday. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Prajwal Revanna arrested upon return, sent to 7-day police custody
Prajwal Revanna, the suspended Janata Dal-Secular MP facing sexual abuse allegations, was arrested on Friday upon his return from Germany, a month after he left the country in the wake of explicit videos of his alleged actions doing the...