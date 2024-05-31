RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
10 poll personnel die of heatstroke in Bihar
May 31, 2024  15:57
A polling officer in Bihar
A polling officer in Bihar
Fourteen people, including 10 polling personnel, have died due to heatstroke in Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday afternoon. In a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department, most of the fatalities were reported from Bhojpur, where five officials on election duty died of heatstroke. 

 Three election officials died in Rohtas, and one each died in Kaimur and Aurangabad districts, it said. Four other people died in different parts of the state, it added. The process of granting ex-gratia to the families of the deceased has been initiated, said the statement.

 The state is reeling under sizzling heat as the mercury crossed 44 degrees Celsius at several places. On Thursday, Buxar was the hottest at 47.1 degrees Celsius.

 Due to the heatwave conditions, all schools, coaching institutes and anganwadi centres were shut till June 8. 

n a post on X, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav said, "When government-run schools have already been closed because of pressure from the opposition, why are teachers being asked to come to schools in this intense heat wave conditions? What will teachers do when students themselves are not in school? Teachers must be given leave in this scorching heat."

 Elections to the 40 Lok Sabha seats were being held over seven phases, with polling in eight seats scheduled on Saturday. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

100 metric tonnes of gold shifted from UK to Indian vaults
100 metric tonnes of gold shifted from UK to Indian vaults

India has moved 100 metric tonnes of its gold stored in the UK to domestic vaults in FY24, sources said on Friday. This is one of the biggest movements of gold undertaken by the country since 1991, when pledging a substantial part of...

Pugalist Nishant Dev books spot at Paris Olympics
Pugalist Nishant Dev books spot at Paris Olympics

Earlier, India's quest for booking a quota in the women's 60kg ended with Ankushita Boro 2-3 defeat against Agnes Alexiusson of Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Bihar: 10 poll personnel among 14 dead of heatstroke
Bihar: 10 poll personnel among 14 dead of heatstroke

Fourteen people, including 10 polling personnel, have died due to heatstroke in Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday afternoon.

India will have to wait 2 years for S&P's rating upgrade
India will have to wait 2 years for S&P's rating upgrade

S&P Global Ratings on Friday said it will watch the fiscal numbers for the next 1-2 years, besides pro-growth policies of the new government, before deciding on India's sovereign rating upgrade. S&P, which earlier this week upgraded...

Pune cops seek nod to probe Porsche teen amid new twists
Pune cops seek nod to probe Porsche teen amid new twists

The Pune police have written to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) seeking permission to probe the minor allegedly involved in the Porsche crash that left two techies dead, amid the new twist involving blood samples, an official said on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances