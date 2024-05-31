RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
10 die of suspected heatstroke in Odisha's Rourkela
May 31, 2024  00:51
File image
File image
Ten people died of suspected heatstroke in Odisha's Rourkela city on Thursday, as the mercury shot up in most parts of the eastern state, officials said. 

The director-in-charge of Rourkela Government Hospital, Dr Sudharani Pradhan, said the deaths occurred within a span of six hours from 2 pm onwards. 

"Eight people were dead by the time they reached the hospital, while the rest died while undergoing treatment here. This was likely due to the intense heatwave," she said. 

"The body temperatures were around 103-104 degrees Fahrenheit, which is very high given the weather conditions. This could be the possible reason behind the deaths. The history could not be studied as they arrive dead," she said. 

A few more people were undergoing treatment. 

"At this moment the real cause is not known. It could be ascertained tomorrow after the post-mortem examination," said Pradhan. 

The Director of Public Health, UK Sahoo confirmed the deaths of 10 people and said, "Ten people have died, but identities of all of them are yet to be ascertained." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pak launches communication satellite, 2nd in a month, with China's help
Pak launches communication satellite, 2nd in a month, with China's help

The multi-mission communication satellite, also known as PAKSAT MM1, was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

'There will be no excuses...': Wood on England's World Cup preparations
'There will be no excuses...': Wood on England's World Cup preparations

After rain-marred ICC T20 World Cup preparation, England pacer Mark Wood insisted that the Three Lions will make 'no excuses' and said few players are gaming to get more runouts at the Oval to boost their confidence.

Modi has lowered dignity of public discourse, PM's office, says Dr Singh
Modi has lowered dignity of public discourse, PM's office, says Dr Singh

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday accused him of lowering the dignity of public discourse and the gravity of the office of the PM by giving "hateful speeches" during...

Drug addicts, not religious extremists: Lanka on 4 IS suspects
Drug addicts, not religious extremists: Lanka on 4 IS suspects

He said that the Sri Lankan authorities have arrested more of their associates but it won't be right to reveal any more details on them as the investigation is going on.

Update in SOPs: Some FPIs may not be exempt from disclosures
Update in SOPs: Some FPIs may not be exempt from disclosures

Certain foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), which operate as pooled investment vehicles (PIVs), may not be exempt from the additional disclosure mandates by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) following an update in the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances