10 die of suspected heatstroke in Odisha's Rourkela





The director-in-charge of Rourkela Government Hospital, Dr Sudharani Pradhan, said the deaths occurred within a span of six hours from 2 pm onwards.





"Eight people were dead by the time they reached the hospital, while the rest died while undergoing treatment here. This was likely due to the intense heatwave," she said.





"The body temperatures were around 103-104 degrees Fahrenheit, which is very high given the weather conditions. This could be the possible reason behind the deaths. The history could not be studied as they arrive dead," she said.





A few more people were undergoing treatment.





"At this moment the real cause is not known. It could be ascertained tomorrow after the post-mortem examination," said Pradhan.





The Director of Public Health, UK Sahoo confirmed the deaths of 10 people and said, "Ten people have died, but identities of all of them are yet to be ascertained." -- PTI

