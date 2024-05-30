Will take 10 days to reach Maha after monsoon hits Kerala: IMD





"If you talk about Mumbai, the temperature range of Mumbai is 35-36 degrees centigrade. And for the summer season, these are quite normal temperatures. But because of the high humidity, like 80% to 90% humidity is there. That's why even at 35 percent-36 percent centigrade, we are getting the feel of 40 degrees. And if you look in and around Maharashtra, the temperature range is between 38 percent and 40 percent centigrade...," he told ANI.





"The normal date of the onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1. But we are expecting an advanced monsoon, and within 24 hours, we are expecting the monsoon to reach Kerala. Once the monsoon arrives in Kerala, it takes eight to ten days to cover Maharashtra, especially Mumbai..," Kamble added.





He said that the IMD has already issued a long-range forecast. "This season we will have more rainfall than normal." In 2023, rainfall over the country as a whole during monsoon season (June-September), was 94 per cent of its long-period average. -- PTI

