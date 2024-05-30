US pier breaks up off Gaza coast, aid stops





"As of today, one of the Army vessels that was beached on the coast of Israel near Ashkelon has been recovered. The second vessel that was also beached near Ashkelon will be recovered in the next 24 hours, and the remaining two vessels that were beached near the Trident pier are expected to be recovered in the next 48 hours," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.





"I think, unfortunately, we had a perfect storm of high sea states and ... this North African weather system also came in at the same time, creating not an optimal environment" for the pier, she explained.





Singh said the Navy would remove the pier from its anchored position and tow it to Ashdod for repairs. American personnel are not authorized to set foot in Gaza. More than 1,000 metric tons of aid were delivered through the pier during the two weeks it was operational, Singh said.

The US suspended deliveries of humanitarian aid through its pier off the coast of Gaza when the USD 320 million structure broke up in rough weather, the Pentagon confirmed.