RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
US pier breaks up off Gaza coast, aid stops
May 30, 2024  08:49
The obliteration of Gaza
The obliteration of Gaza
The US suspended deliveries of humanitarian aid through its pier off the coast of Gaza when the USD 320 million structure broke up in rough weather, the Pentagon confirmed. 

 "As of today, one of the Army vessels that was beached on the coast of Israel near Ashkelon has been recovered. The second vessel that was also beached near Ashkelon will be recovered in the next 24 hours, and the remaining two vessels that were beached near the Trident pier are expected to be recovered in the next 48 hours," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters. 

"I think, unfortunately, we had a perfect storm of high sea states and ... this North African weather system also came in at the same time, creating not an optimal environment" for the pier, she explained. 

Singh said the Navy would remove the pier from its anchored position and tow it to Ashdod for repairs. American personnel are not authorized to set foot in Gaza. More than 1,000 metric tons of aid were delivered through the pier during the two weeks it was operational, Singh said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Praggnanandhaa beats world No.1 Carlsen in Norway
Praggnanandhaa beats world No.1 Carlsen in Norway

Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa had drawn their previous three encounters in this format.

Cashless Health Claims To Be Approved In 1 Hour
Cashless Health Claims To Be Approved In 1 Hour

Health insurance policy-holders will be able to avail a discount on the premium payable if there were no claims made in the previous year, according to the circular released by the regulator.

Soaring Vegetable Prices Add Spice To Lok Sabha Polls
Soaring Vegetable Prices Add Spice To Lok Sabha Polls

High vegetable prices are expected to keep food inflation firm in the months to come.

Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina
Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina

Pashmina Roshan hits the high notes when it comes to fashion.

How Patnaik Plans To Outwit Jay Panda
How Patnaik Plans To Outwit Jay Panda

What may work for the BJP is the growing resentment against V K Pandian, a bureaucrat-turned-politician who Jay Panda alleges has hijacked the Odisha government.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances