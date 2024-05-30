Troops rescue 1,000 people from floods in Manipur

Troops rescue 1,000 people from floods in ManipurMay 30, 2024 15:07
Manipur CM N Biren Singh's home gets partially submerged
The troops of the Assam Rifles have rescued about 1,000 people from flood-affected areas in Manipur, which was badly hit by incessant rains due to the cyclone Remal.
In a statement, the Assam Rifles said its troops successfully carried out rescue operation in the flood-affected areas in Imphal city and provided succour to the distraught and stranded people on Tuesday. Approximately 1,000 local people were rescued from the devastating floodwaters, the statement said.