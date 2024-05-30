Troops rescue 1,000 people from floods in Manipur





In a statement, the Assam Rifles said its troops successfully carried out rescue operation in the flood-affected areas in Imphal city and provided succour to the distraught and stranded people on Tuesday. Approximately 1,000 local people were rescued from the devastating floodwaters, the statement said.

