Thousands affected by floods after rains in Manipur
May 30, 2024  00:46
File image
Thousands of people were affected by floods triggered by heavy rains in Manipur's Imphal Valley, officials said on Wednesday. 

The overflowing Imphal river inundated several areas, with water entering hundreds of houses, as a result, people took shelter at nearby community halls, they said. 

Flooding was reported from at least 86 areas in Imphal West district, including Khuman Lampak, Nagaram, Sagolband, Uripok, Keisamthong and Paona areas due to the overflowing Nambul river, they added. 

"Due to incessant rainfall, the bank of Imphal river has been breached near Keirang, Khabam and Lairiyengbam Leikai areas in Imphal East district and water gushed into several areas, inundating hundreds of houses."

"Several areas in Heingang and Khurai assembly constituencies in Imphal East district have been badly affected, with floodwater at chest level in many parts," an official said. -- PTI
