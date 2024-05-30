RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Karan Bhushan on how the 2 bikers got run over
May 30, 2024  23:11
The vehicle that hit the bikers/Screen grab
The vehicle that hit the bikers/Screen grab
A day after two motorcyclists were killed in an accident involving the cavalcade of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kaiserganj candidate Karan Bhushan Singh, the leader Thursday said the youths were run over by the car after they hit a woman and then fell in the path of the car. 

Karan Singh, who is the son of sitting Kaiserganj MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said the two cousins -- Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20) -- on a motorcycle knocked into the woman when she suddenly appeared on the road. 

They fell in the path of the SUV and got run over by the last car in his convoy, Karan Singh said while describing the accident as "painful' and a "coincidence'. 

According to the BJP leader, the two victims were his father Brij Bhushan's supporters. 

Karan Singh said some of his party volunteers were present with the victim's family and also took part in their funeral. 

On Wednesday, the police had said that the driver of the SUV that hit the duo lost control of the vehicle and also hit Sita Devi (60) who was walking on the roadside. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Update in SOPs: Some FPIs may not be exempt from disclosures
Update in SOPs: Some FPIs may not be exempt from disclosures

Certain foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), which operate as pooled investment vehicles (PIVs), may not be exempt from the additional disclosure mandates by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) following an update in the...

Olympic Qualifiers: Four Indian pugilists register convincing wins
Olympic Qualifiers: Four Indian pugilists register convincing wins

India's Sachin Siwach (57kg), Sanjeet Kumar (92kg), Amit Panghal (51kg) and Jaismine (women's 57kg) took another step towards Paris Olympic qualification as they registered convincing victories over their respective opponents to advance...

Chhota Rajan gets 2nd life term for hotelier's murder
Chhota Rajan gets 2nd life term for hotelier's murder

Shetty was shot dead by two alleged members of Rajan's gang on the hotel's first floor on May 4, 2001.

Chhangte 'ready' to step up as next No. 9 in post Chhetri era
Chhangte 'ready' to step up as next No. 9 in post Chhetri era

Talented winger Lallianzuala Chhangte "would not mind" stepping up as the next number 9 of the Indian football team, after talismanic forward Sunil Chhetri's illustrious career comes to an end in Kolkata on June 6.

French Open PIX: Djoko dismantles Carballes; Zverev sees off Goffin
French Open PIX: Djoko dismantles Carballes; Zverev sees off Goffin

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2 under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday to move into the French Open third round.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances