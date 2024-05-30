Slain B'desh MP's daughter to visit Kolkata for DNA test





Bangladesh Detective Department Chief Harun-or-Rashid, on Thursday, highlighted that the other accused behind the killing of the Bangladeshi MP is hiding in Nepal or the US.





"Bangladesh MP's daughter will come to Kolkata very soon for the DNA examination. Another accused is hiding in Nepal or the US. CID West Bengal and our team are also seeking help from Interpol," he said.





Harun-or-Rashid further thanked the West Bengal CID for cooperating with them. "I would like to thank CID West Bengal and other senior officials of West Bengal and Kolkata police. During the last few days, we went to the place of occurrence and interrogated the accused in the CID office, from there we got information which matched the statement of another accused who is in the custody of Bangladesh Police," he said.





Bangladeshi Detective Department Chief further noted that they sent the flesh and hair found in the septic tank for forensic examination.





"With the help of CID West Bengal, we inspected the sewage line and got flesh and hair from the septic tank which was sent for forensic examination," he said.





Harun-or-Rashid, who arrived in India on Sunday said that any development in the case could only be confirmed once results on the flesh samples are received. "We have opened the sewage line and septic tank of that duplex flat (murder site) with the help of West Bengal CID and found flesh there," Harun-or-Rashid told media persons on Wednesday.

As the probe continues in the case of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar's killing, the daughter of the Bangladeshi MP will come to Kolkata soon for the DNA examination.