Shivakumar claims 'Shatru Bhairavi Yaga' performed against him, CM, govt





The state Congress chief, without revealing any names, alleged that some political people in Karnataka were getting it done, and Aghoris (monastic order of ascetic Shaivite sadhus) were being consulted for it.





"A big experiment is going on against me in Kerala and our government. Someone has given (details) about it to me in writing, about the pooja that is going on. Someone gave me in writing as to where it is being done and who is doing it," Shivakumar said, when asked about a bracelet he was wearing.





Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that it is being done against him and the chief minister.





"Shatru Bhairavi Yaga is being performed near Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala for Shatru Samhara (destruction of enemies). For this yaga 'Pancha Bali' (five kinds of sacrifice) is being given...21 goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheeps, five pigs....Aghoris are being approached. It is going on," he added.





Further stating that those involved in the ritual have informed him, as to who is getting the yaga done in Kerala, and by whom, the Deputy CM said, "it is their effort, why should I bother?" -- PTI

Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that a ritual named "Shatru Bhairavi Yaga", which involves the sacrifice of animals, is being performed at a temple in Kerala, targeting him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in the state.