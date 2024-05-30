RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Seven-year-old girl drowns in resort swimming pool in Maha's Palghar
May 30, 2024  01:15
image
A seven-year-old girl from Mumbai drowned in a swimming pool of a resort at Rangaon in Palghar district, the police said. 

The deceased girl, a resident of Bhandup area, visited the resort with her grandmother. 

"She enjoyed swimming with 14 others. Later, her grandmother and others went for lunch at around 1 PM, but the girl stayed in the water without knowledge of others."  

"When she struggled to stay afloat, she raised an alarm, following which she was pulled out of water and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead," the official said. 

He said the girl managed to stay in the water as coaches and trainers had gone for lunch. 

Notably, this is the second such incident in Rangaon area of Vasai. In the previous incident, police registered an FIR under section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the resort management. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Game zone fire: Accused partner among killed; another co-owner held
Game zone fire: Accused partner among killed; another co-owner held

Another partner or co-owner of the firm that operated the recreation facility has been nabbed which took the number of persons arrested in the case to five, officials said.

Cong attacks Modi over remarks on Mahatma Gandhi
Cong attacks Modi over remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

"His own government has destroyed Gandhian institutions in Varanasi, Delhi and Ahmedabad," the Congress leader alleged.

RBI imposes biz restrictions on Edelweiss
RBI imposes biz restrictions on Edelweiss

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday imposed business restrictions on Edelweiss Group's lending and asset reconstruction arms on concerns over evergreening of loans. The central bank has asked ECL Finance Ltd (ECL) to cease and desist from...

After Delhi, govt grants citizenship under CAA in Bengal, Haryana, U'khand
After Delhi, govt grants citizenship under CAA in Bengal, Haryana, U'khand

This second tranche of citizenship certificates were issued on Wednesday, days before the final phase of voting for Lok Sabha polls on June 1.

Ranji winner Dhawal Kulkarni named Mumbai's bowling mentor
Ranji winner Dhawal Kulkarni named Mumbai's bowling mentor

Meanwhile, the MCA's apex council decided to felicitate legendary batter and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on his 75th birthday on July 10.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances