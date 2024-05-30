SA election trends show ANC losing ground





However, the final result of Wednesday's election would be available only on Sunday, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) has said. Analysts emphasised that it was still too early to confirm whether this would be a trend to support widespread predictions that the African National Congress (ANC) would lose the majority it has held since Nelson Mandela became the country's first democratically president 30 years ago after the end of the apartheid regime.

The ruling African National Congress received around 43 per cent of the ballots cast in the general election while the opposition Democratic Alliance garnered 26 per cent, according to the latest trends as counting progressed at 23,000 voting stations across South Africa on Thursday.