Ridiculous! Patnaik on Pandian 'gatekeeper' barb





In an exclusive interview with ANI, on being questioned if his close associate VK Pandian acts as a gatekeeper and whether he takes all decisions on his behalf, Patnaik said, "That is ridiculous and I have said it often before. This is an old allegation and it holds no weight."





On BJP making such accusations against his close confidant, Patnaik suggested that such allegations stem from the BJP's increasing desperation due to their declining popularity both in Odisha and nationally."I see it that they are getting more and more desperate, particularly as their popularity is waning in the country," Patnaik asserted.





Addressing queries about his party's future leadership, Patnaik assured that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is focused on serving the people of Odisha."They see how the party is being run and the party is being run for the service of the people of Odisha and will continue to do so," Patnaik affirmed. -- ANI

