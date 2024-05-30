RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Porsche teen's blood sample replaced with woman's
May 30, 2024  16:42
image
Blood samples of juvenile involved in Porsche crash replaced with those of a woman, police tell Pune court.  

Pune Crime Branch officials are planning to use artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools for 'digital reconstruction' of a Porsche car crash, wherein a teenager mowed down two IT professionals to death with his luxury car on the night of May 19.  

 A senior official of Pune Police on Wednesday said that the crime branch unit will use artificial intelligence for 'digital reconstruction' of the incident.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Varanasi, Detroit, Venice set to host Toyota's sustainability initiative
Varanasi, Detroit, Venice set to host Toyota's sustainability initiative

Varanasi, Detroit, and Venice have been selected to host a global initiative aimed at creating sustainable transportation solutions for cities as part of the 'Toyota Mobility Foundation's Sustainable Cities Challenge'. The initiative is...

Nitish not campaigning: Tejashwi hints at another U-turn
Nitish not campaigning: Tejashwi hints at another U-turn

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday asserted that 'something major' will take place, after Lok Sabha results are out, in Bihar where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seemed to be 'not going along well' with ally Bharatiya...

Sensex plunges 617 points on profit booking
Sensex plunges 617 points on profit booking

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Tata Motors and JSW Steel were the biggest laggards. ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra...

Karnataka home minister: If Prajwal doesn't return...
Karnataka home minister: If Prajwal doesn't return...

Hours ahead of Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna's scheduled return from abroad to face the law over sexual abuse allegations, the Karnataka government on Thursday said the next course of action, such as cancellation of his passport,...

T20 WC: Aussies aim for historic treble
T20 WC: Aussies aim for historic treble

Australia bring an ageing squad and a few players short of fitness to the T20 World Cup but will have the same easygoing confidence

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances