Porsche teen's blood sample replaced with woman's





Pune Crime Branch officials are planning to use artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools for 'digital reconstruction' of a Porsche car crash, wherein a teenager mowed down two IT professionals to death with his luxury car on the night of May 19.





A senior official of Pune Police on Wednesday said that the crime branch unit will use artificial intelligence for 'digital reconstruction' of the incident.

Blood samples of juvenile involved in Porsche crash replaced with those of a woman, police tell Pune court.