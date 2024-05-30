RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM spoke divisively 421 times in poll campaign: Cong
May 30, 2024  14:34
image
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he spoke about 'mandir-masjid' and divisive issues 421 times during poll campaigning despite the Election Commission's direction of no appeal for votes on caste and religion.

Addressing a press conference on the last day of campaigning for the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, he also said Modi in his speeches of the last 15 days took the Congress's name 232 times, his own name 758 times. "He didn't talk about unemployment even once," Kharge said. "The INDIA bloc will form government with a clear majority and it will give the country an inclusive, nationalistic government," he said. 

 "We are confident that people will give a mandate for an alternative government on June 4," the Congress chief said.

"People have endorsed "our view that if this government gets another chance, it will be end of democracy," he said. 

 Kharge also took a swipe at the prime minister over his comments in an interview that global awareness about Mahatma Gandhi came after Richard Attenborough's film, saying he may not have studied about Gandhi but Mahatma is known the world over. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Higher output, reasonable valuations positive for ONGC
Higher output, reasonable valuations positive for ONGC

Upstream majors ONGC and Oil India (OIL) results for the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY24 suggest better production in future. But OIL missed its own production targets although it delivered higher volumes and it disappointed the...

2,000 Ex-Byju's Staff Fight For Dues
2,000 Ex-Byju's Staff Fight For Dues

'When I called the HR department, they abused me.'

India eyes T20 World Cup title after near misses
India eyes T20 World Cup title after near misses

India remain bereft of a global title since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy.

One more body recovered, toll in Mizoram landslides rises to 28
One more body recovered, toll in Mizoram landslides rises to 28

One more body was recovered on Thursday, taking the toll in multiple landslides in Mizoram's Aizawl district to 28, a police officer said.

RBI's balance sheet rises 11% to Rs 70.47 lakh cr in FY24
RBI's balance sheet rises 11% to Rs 70.47 lakh cr in FY24

The size of Reserve Bank's balance sheet increased by 11.08 per cent to Rs 70.47 lakh crore as on March 2024, leading to the highest-ever dividend payout to the government, according to the central bank's annual report. In actual terms,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances