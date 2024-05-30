RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM should call me if he's so concerned: Patnaik
May 30, 2024  14:05
image
Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik has dismissed "concerns' expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his health stating that he is "perfectly fine" and has been campaigning in the State for the last month.

This is Chief Minister Patnaik's first detailed interview during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In the exclusive interview with ANI aired on Thursday, Patnaik, who is seeking a sixth consecutive term in office, sought to downplay PM Modi's remarks on Wednesday in which the latter wondered if there was a conspiracy behind the "failing health' of the BJD leader.

Patnaik said that if the PM was so concerned about his health, he would have called him and inquired about his health instead of stating it loudly at a public meeting.

"If the Prime Minister was so concerned about my health, even recently, he said that I'm a good friend of his; all he needed was to pick up the telephone and inquire about my health instead of stating it loudly at a public meeting three times yesterday. My health is perfectly fine. As you can see, I've been campaigning for the last month all over the state," the Odisha CM said.

"And instead of the Prime Minister just picking up the telephone and asking me about my health, he has stated it loudly at a public meeting. This means that all he's trying to do is garner votes during election time," he said.
