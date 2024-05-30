PM held 200 events in 75 days of poll rallies





The Bharatiya Janata Party is eying its third term in office, and Prime Minister Modi has extensively campaigned for his party across the length and breadth of the country.





After wrapping up his Lok Sabha election campaign, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1, where he will visit the renowned Vivekananda Rock Memorial.





The Prime Minister plans to meditate at the Dhyan Mandapam, the same spot where Swami Vivekananda once meditated, from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1. This is the southernmost tip of India. Further, this is the place where India's eastern and western coastlines meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and Arabian Sea. PM Modi is sending a signal of national unity by going to Kanyakumari. The Prime Minister is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In line with this, he will reach Kanyakumari on May 30 and stay there till June 1. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh. The PM kicked off his poll campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha election in Kanniyakumari on March 16 this year.





The Prime Minister held more than 200 election campaign events, which included his rallies and roadshows for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, in 75 days.





Prime Minister Modi held rallies in various constituencies for the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Some of the major states where he held most of the roadshows and rallies include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Odisha.





PM Modi also gave a record number of interviews to different media organisations and highlighted the development work done by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his election campaign in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Thursday, for the final phase of the general elections, which are set for Saturday.