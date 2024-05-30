RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Peak power demand hits all-time high at 246 GW
May 30, 2024  15:29
image
India's peak power demand hit a record high of 246.06 GW per day after mercury touched highest-ever levels in Delhi and other places, prompting use of air-conditioners and other electricity-consuming cooling devices, the power ministry said on Thursday. 

 The peak power demand met, or the highest supply in the day, was recorded at 246.06 GW on Wednesday, which is the maximum so far in the summer season this year, according to the power ministry data. It was 237.94 GW on Tuesday.

 The previous peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023. The ongoing summer season's previous highest demand of 239.96 GW was recorded on May 24 this year.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Like ICC's T20 World Cup Anthem?
Like ICC's T20 World Cup Anthem?

'It's an anthem of unity and the goal was echo the spirit of every boundary crossed and wicket taken in this wonderful, timeless sport.'

Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina
Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina

Pashmina Roshan hits the high notes when it comes to fashion.

7 Times Kashmira Was An Absolute Knockout!
7 Times Kashmira Was An Absolute Knockout!

Kashmira Pardeshi's wardrobe is part saccharine sweet, part edgy, part flirty.

Saif's Awkward Kiss With Rani...
Saif's Awkward Kiss With Rani...

'Our producer Adi Chopra really wanted a proper kiss in the film... ' 'But Rani was not comfortable. She said, yes, but was so awkward and conscious!'

'I Never Take My Opponent's Name'
'I Never Take My Opponent's Name'

'Even last time, when I defeated Shatrughan Sinha, I did not take his name.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances