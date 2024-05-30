Peak power demand hits all-time high at 246 GW





The peak power demand met, or the highest supply in the day, was recorded at 246.06 GW on Wednesday, which is the maximum so far in the summer season this year, according to the power ministry data. It was 237.94 GW on Tuesday.





The previous peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023. The ongoing summer season's previous highest demand of 239.96 GW was recorded on May 24 this year.

India's peak power demand hit a record high of 246.06 GW per day after mercury touched highest-ever levels in Delhi and other places, prompting use of air-conditioners and other electricity-consuming cooling devices, the power ministry said on Thursday.