Only 1 person allowed in Naveen Patnaik's home: BJP





"As per my information, no one is allowed to enter Naveen Niwas except one person (VK Pandian). Not even a leaf can move without his permission. There is no telephone in his room, nor is there any Odia channel in his room. I say with responsibility that the Odia employee at Naveen Niwas himself is saying that, 'What condition has been made of the Chief Minister of Odisha?'" Pradhan said.





Pradhan assured that changes are imminent, stating, "Nothing to fear, on June 10, BJP government will be formed. PM Modi has said that a committee will be formed and within a year it will be assessed as to who is responsible for the health of Naveen Babu."





Pradhan further criticized the treatment of Patnaik, mentioning public incidents.





"Publicly, sometimes kicking his feet in public, forcibly holding his hand. Did the Prime Minister say anything wrong? And within a year, all the troubles that have happened to him (the Chief Minister of Odisha) will be investigated," Pradhan said.





These remarks follow a viral video showing the Chief Minister's close aide and BJD leader VK Pandian grabbing Patnaik's trembling hand during an election rally, prompting speculation and concern about Patnaik's health.

