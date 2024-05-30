RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NY promises mega security for Indo-Pak clash
May 30, 2024  11:21
New York governor Kathy Hochul
New York's Nassau County will have unprecedented security arrangements in place for the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on June 9 due to the threat of a terror attack in New York even though state Governor Kathy Hochul insisted that it is not credible "at this time." 

 The Eisenhower Park Stadium at the Nassau County will host eight matches of the tournament-proper, including India's three outings. The Indians will also play a practice game against Bangladesh here on June 1. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she has directed state police to elevate security measures to ensure safety of the crowds. 

 "In preparation for the World Cup my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe. While there is no credible threat at this time, I've directed @nyspolice (NYPD) to elevate security measures & we'll continue to monitor as the event nears," Hochul said in a post on X. A report on CNN said that New York officials are putting safety precautions in place "after terror group ISIS-K made a global threat earlier this year" against the World Cup.

 Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said on Wednesday that the event received an ISIS-K-linked threat in April.

 "That was followed by more specific threats on the India versus Pakistan game, scheduled for June 9, and references to a viral video circulating online, which calls for 'that lone wolf to act out'," the report said. 

 "I can guarantee you this. This is the largest security we've ever had to do in this county's history, and I can also guarantee you this the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9th will be inside that stadium," Ryder said in that report. 

 Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said described the mega-event, which is likely to draw massive crowds from among the expats, as "Super Bowl on steroids".
