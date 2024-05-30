RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NSE Indices launches India's first EV index
May 30, 2024  18:49
NSE Indices Ltd, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, on Thursday launched the EV and new-age automotive index to track the performance of companies which form a part of the EV ecosystem. 

This would be the country's first ever electric vehicle (EV) index. 

"The launch of the Nifty EV and new-age automotive index will facilitate creation of products which will create opportunity for asset managers to invest in the electric vehicle and new-age automotive market thereby providing an investment vehicle to investors," NSE Indices said in a statement. 


The base date for the new thematic index is April 2, 2018, and the base value is 1,000. 

The index will be reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced on a quarterly basis. 

The index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.
