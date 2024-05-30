Mumbai hoarding mishap: Engineer held for giving stability certificate

Mumbai hoarding mishap: Engineer held for giving stability certificateMay 30, 2024 23:38
A 47-year-old structural engineer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly giving a stability certificate for the hoarding that collapsed earlier this month killing 17 persons, an official said.
Manoj Ramkrishna Sanghu is the second person to be taken into custody in connection with the accident in the city's Ghatkopar area that also left over 80 injured.
The crime branch arrested Sanghu after his role came to the fore, he said.
Sanghu, who was empanelled by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, had given a stability certificate for the hoarding, which crashed onto a petrol pump after gusty winds and unseasonal rains lashed the city on May 13.
M/s Ego Media Private Limited had erected the hoarding on a plot in the possession of the Government Railway Police.
While installing the 120 feet x140 feet hoarding, the foundation should have been at least 20 feet deep, but it was superficial and substandard, the official said.
Instead of raising objection, Sanghu issued a stability certificate for it, he said. Sanghu would be produced in the court on Friday. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Modi has lowered dignity of public discourse, PM's office, says Dr Singh
In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday accused him of lowering the dignity of public discourse and the gravity of the office of the PM by giving "hateful speeches" during...
Olympic Qualifiers: Four Indian pugilists register convincing wins
India's Sachin Siwach (57kg), Sanjeet Kumar (92kg), Amit Panghal (51kg) and Jaismine (women's 57kg) took another step towards Paris Olympic qualification as they registered convincing victories over their respective opponents to advance...