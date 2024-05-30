RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai hoarding mishap: Engineer held for giving stability certificate
May 30, 2024  23:38
A 47-year-old structural engineer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly giving a stability certificate for the hoarding that collapsed earlier this month killing 17 persons, an official said. 

Manoj Ramkrishna Sanghu is the second person to be taken into custody in connection with the accident in the city's Ghatkopar area that also left over 80 injured. 

The crime branch arrested Sanghu after his role came to the fore, he said. 

Sanghu, who was empanelled by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, had given a stability certificate for the hoarding, which crashed onto a petrol pump after gusty winds and unseasonal rains lashed the city on May 13. 

M/s Ego Media Private Limited had erected the hoarding on a plot in the possession of the Government Railway Police. 

While installing the 120 feet x140 feet hoarding, the foundation should have been at least 20 feet deep, but it was superficial and substandard, the official said. 

Instead of raising objection, Sanghu issued a stability certificate for it, he said. Sanghu would be produced in the court on Friday. -- PTI
