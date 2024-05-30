RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Monsoon sets in over Kerala and northeast
May 30, 2024  11:38
File pic
File pic
Spurred by cyclone Remal, the southwest monsoon set in over the Kerala coast and parts of the northeast on Thursday, a day ahead of the date forecast by the weather office. 

Weather scientists said that the cyclone, which ripped through West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday, had pulled the monsoonal flow to the Bay of Bengal, which could be one of the reasons for early onset over the northeast.

"Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of northeast India today, the 30th May, 2024," the India Meteorological Department said. On May 15, the weather office had announced the onset of monsoon over Kerala by May 31. Kerala has been receiving heavy rains for the past few days resulting in a surplus May rainfall, the weather office data showed. 

 The normal monsoon onset date for Kerala is June 1 and for Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam is June 5. 

 The IMD declares onset of monsoon over Kerala if anytime after May 10 over 14 stations there and neighbouring areas receive 2.5 mm or more rainfall for two consecutive days, the Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) is low, and the direction of the winds is southwesterly.

 El Nino conditions are prevailing at present, and La Nina may set in by August-September, scientists said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Monsoon sets in over Kerala and northeast
Monsoon sets in over Kerala and northeast

Spurred by cyclone Remal, the southwest monsoon set in over the Kerala coast and parts of the northeast on Thursday, a day earlier than forecast by the weather office.

Will Kohli Miss Warm-Up Game?
Will Kohli Miss Warm-Up Game?

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the Indian cricket team as fans eagerly await the arrival of star batsman Virat Kohli.

When You Look Like Narendra Modi...
When You Look Like Narendra Modi...

Glimpses from the lives of Modi look-alikes...

'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted In Its Arrogance'
'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted In Its Arrogance'

'The ceaseless process of privatisation is shrinking the space of reservation.' 'Where will reservation go if you keep privatising?'

Sebi Tightens Grip Against Fraudulent Messages, Apps
Sebi Tightens Grip Against Fraudulent Messages, Apps

The directions follow a report by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, which has seen a new pattern of transnational cyber-enabled financial fraud and investment scam, impersonating as stockbrokers and company executives.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances