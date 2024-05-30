Modi reaches Kanyakumari for 2-day meditation





The PM arrived from nearby Thiruvananthapuram and he is scheduled to offer worship at the Bhagavathi Amman temple and later reach Vivekananda Rock Memorial and perform meditation for nearly two days.





Ahead of his departure on June 1, Modi is likely to visit the Thiruvalluvar statue, next to the memorial.





Both the memorial and statue were built on tiny islets, that are separate and mound-like rocky formations in the sea.





All arrangements, including heavy security, are in place for Modi's 45-hour stay at the famed, mid-sea memorial, named after the revered Hindu seer.





Modi will meditate at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, here following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign later on Thursday, BJP leaders had said.





The PM had undertaken a similar exercise in a Kedarnath cave after the 2019 poll campaign. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kanyakumari on Thursday to embark on a 45-hour long meditation session at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial.