Loss of lives in Israeli strike on Rafah 'heart-breaking': India





Local officials in Gaza said 45 people were killed in the May 26 air strike, most of them sheltering in tents.





The strike triggered massive global outrage including criticism from some of Israel's closest allies.





"The heartbreaking loss of civilian lives in the displacement camp in Rafah is a matter of deep concern for us," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.





"We have consistently called for protection of the civilian population and respect for international humanitarian law in the ongoing conflict," he said.





Jaiswal was responding to a question on the situation in Gaza at his weekly media briefing.





"We also note that the Israeli side has already accepted responsibility for it as a tragic incident and announced an investigation into the incident," he said.

