LIVE! 21 killed, 40 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Jammu

21 killed, 40 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Jammu
May 30, 2024  17:32
As many as 21 people were killed and 40 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said. 

The accident took place at the Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the district, they said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge. 

The vehicle was carrying pilgrims from the Kurukshetra area of Haryana to the Shiv Khori area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, they added. 

Earlier, the officials had said the accident had taken place in Rajouri district. 

A rescue operation involving police and locals has been launched and the injured have been shifted to the Akhnoor hospital and Government Medical College hospital in Jammu, the officials said. -- PTI
