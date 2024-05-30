RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Like Mungeri Lal, Rahul can dream till June 4: BJP
May 30, 2024  09:30
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday, made a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and regarded his claim of INDIA alliance forming government in the centre after June 4 as 'Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne'. 

 Furthermore, he also expressed his confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party would form the government in the centre.

 Addressing the media persons in Varanasi and reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of the INDIA bloc forming government on June 4, the BJP leader said, "...When I was a child, there was a serial named 'Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne'. Like Mungeri Lal, Rahul Gandhi also has the right to dream. In his dreams, he can imagine himself as the Prime Minister of India or even the President of America. He can dream all of this till June 4, as nobody is stopping him from dreaming."

Fadnavis further asserted, "People have chosen 'Gangaputra Modi Ji' for themselves. They have decided to side with Modi Ji." -- ANI
