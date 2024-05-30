Karan Bhushan on how the 2 bikers got run over





Karan Singh, who is the son of sitting Kaiserganj MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said the two cousins -- Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20) -- on a motorcycle knocked into the woman when she suddenly appeared on the road.





They fell in the path of the SUV and got run over by the last car in his convoy, Karan Singh said while describing the accident as "painful' and a "coincidence'.





According to the BJP leader, the two victims were his father Brij Bhushan's supporters.





Karan Singh said some of his party volunteers were present with the victim's family and also took part in their funeral.





On Wednesday, the police had said that the driver of the SUV that hit the duo lost control of the vehicle and also hit Sita Devi (60) who was walking on the roadside. -- PTI

A day after two motorcyclists were killed in an accident involving the cavalcade of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kaiserganj candidate Karan Bhushan Singh, the leader Thursday said the youths were run over by the car after they hit a woman and then fell in the path of the car.