Hundreds take part in 'Hassan Chalo' protest against Prajwal





The march under the banner 'Namma Nadige, Hassanada Kadega' (Our march towards Hassan), was organised by 'Naveddu Nilladiddare' (If we don't stand up), a human rights collective, and was joined by civil society groups from across the state, including women, labour, farmers, Dalit, and sexual minority.





The march was held amid the beats of 'Tamate' (a percussion instrument) and drums. Besides demanding the arrest of Prajwal, the participants also sought justice for the victims and expressed solidarity with them.





The protest march began at Hemavathi statue near Maharaja Park here and concluded by handing over a memorandum to Hassan Deputy Commissioner C Sathyabhama, following which a mega convention was held at Taluk office road, during which activists reiterated their demand.





They also strongly condemned the vested interests for exploiting the women in the videos for "political gains", and called on the government to ensure the survivors' privacy, and safety.





Apart from the demand for action against those behind the circulation of pen drives containing videos of sexual assault, they urged the administration to ensure the deletion of videos which are in circulation on social media platforms. Noted activists including former MP Subhashini Ali, writer Roopa Hassan, Vimala K S were among those who participated in the march. PTI

