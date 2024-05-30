RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hundreds take part in 'Hassan Chalo' protest against Prajwal
May 30, 2024  15:12
image
Hundreds of people took part in a march in Hassan, Karnataka, on Thursday, seeking justice for the victims of the alleged sexual abuse by suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna. They also demand the arrest of the accused and a fair probe into the cases. 

The march under the banner 'Namma Nadige, Hassanada Kadega' (Our march towards Hassan), was organised by 'Naveddu Nilladiddare' (If we don't stand up), a human rights collective, and was joined by civil society groups from across the state, including women, labour, farmers, Dalit, and sexual minority. 

The march was held amid the beats of 'Tamate' (a percussion instrument) and drums. Besides demanding the arrest of Prajwal, the participants also sought justice for the victims and expressed solidarity with them.

 The protest march began at Hemavathi statue near Maharaja Park here and concluded by handing over a memorandum to Hassan Deputy Commissioner C Sathyabhama, following which a mega convention was held at Taluk office road, during which activists reiterated their demand.

 They also strongly condemned the vested interests for exploiting the women in the videos for "political gains", and called on the government to ensure the survivors' privacy, and safety.

 Apart from the demand for action against those behind the circulation of pen drives containing videos of sexual assault, they urged the administration to ensure the deletion of videos which are in circulation on social media platforms. Noted activists including former MP Subhashini Ali, writer Roopa Hassan, Vimala K S were among those who participated in the march. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Like ICC's T20 World Cup Anthem?
Like ICC's T20 World Cup Anthem?

'It's an anthem of unity and the goal was echo the spirit of every boundary crossed and wicket taken in this wonderful, timeless sport.'

Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina
Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina

Pashmina Roshan hits the high notes when it comes to fashion.

7 Times Kashmira Was An Absolute Knockout!
7 Times Kashmira Was An Absolute Knockout!

Kashmira Pardeshi's wardrobe is part saccharine sweet, part edgy, part flirty.

Saif's Awkward Kiss With Rani...
Saif's Awkward Kiss With Rani...

'Our producer Adi Chopra really wanted a proper kiss in the film... ' 'But Rani was not comfortable. She said, yes, but was so awkward and conscious!'

'I Never Take My Opponent's Name'
'I Never Take My Opponent's Name'

'Even last time, when I defeated Shatrughan Sinha, I did not take his name.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances