Govt of India had financed the film, Gandhi
May 30, 2024  09:01
Ben Kingsley as the Mahatma and Rohini Hattangadi as Kasturba in the film
And an interesting post by senior journalist and columnist Vir Sanghvi on the Mahatma issue. He writes, "Since much is being made of the Gandhi movie we should give Indira Gandhi due credit. Richard Attenborough had been trying unsuccessfully to make the movie for years. It only got made because Mrs G said the Indian govt would finance it. It was a hit. The govt got its money back."
