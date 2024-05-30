Frenchman jailed after attending Dalit protest In UP





A French documentary maker, who spent 30 minutes at a Dalit protest for land rights in Gorakhpur on 10 October 2023 while researching for a film on Dalit women, spent a month in jail after the Uttar Pradesh police accused him of violating visa conditions by attending the event. Valentin Jean Roger Henault said his French identity was criminalised and used by the media to raise allegations of 'foreign funding' without any basis.