Female crew member of airline held in Kerala for smuggling gold in rectum
May 30, 2024  18:21
A female crew member of an airline was held for allegedly smuggling nearly one kilogram of gold from Muscat to Kannur by concealing it in her rectum, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence source said in Kannur on Thursday. 

Based on specific intelligence by DRI Cochin, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI - Kannur) intercepted the cabin crew member named Surabhi Khatun, a native of Kolkata, who arrived from Muscat at Kannur International Airport on May 28. 

Her personal search resulted in the recovery of 960 grams of smuggled gold in compound form concealed in her rectum, the source said. 

After interrogation and completing the necessary formalities, she was produced before the jurisdictional magistrate and remanded to 14 days to women's prison in Kannur, the source said. 

This is the first case in India where an airline crew member has been apprehended for smuggling gold by concealing it in the rectum, the source claimed. 

A detailed investigation has started and the evidence gathered so far suggests she had previously smuggled gold several times. 

The involvement of Kerala-based individuals in the smuggling gang is also being investigated, the source added. -- PTI
