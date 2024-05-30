Did you know N Korea sent poop-filled balloons to S Korea?





This follows a day after Pyongyang sent hundreds of large thrash and manure filled balloons into South Korea and days after a military spy satellite rocket launch by Pyongyang did not succeed.





The South Korean military also said today that it has detected attempts by North Korea to jam GPS signals for a second straight day.





Meanwhile, the United States has called on North Korea to stop "further unlawful and destabilizing acts," after the latest launch of ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), about 10 projectiles were launched around 6:14 a.m. from the Sunan area of Pyongyang and were estimated to have flown about 350 kilometers before falling into the sea, Yonhap reported.





The JCS told reporters that South Korean military has "strengthened monitoring and vigilance" against additional launches and shared information with US and Japanese authorities. The US Indo-Pacific Command said it was consulting closely with South Korea, Japan and other regional allies and partners.

North Korea has fired a clutch of short-range ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the country's military.