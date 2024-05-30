RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Depressed IT professional ends life by inhaling nitrogen gas in MP
May 30, 2024  20:59
A 32-year-old IT professional being treated for depression and back pain allegedly committed suicide in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh after wrapping a polythene bag tightly around his face and inhaling nitrogen from his mouth through a pipe, a police official said on Thursday. 

As per police, Siddharth Khurana, who ended his life on Tuesday, left behind a 4-page suicide note in English in which he detailed his failures and said he was sick of living a "miserable life". 

Quoting from the suicide note, police sources said the deceased had dwelt at length about surfing the internet to find out ways for an easy death. 

After reading about hanging, consuming poison etc, he opted for inhaling nitrogen gas as it kills within 40 seconds, police sources said. 

In the note, Khurana has mentioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide in Mumbai in June 2020, Misrod police station inspector Manishraj Bhadauriya said but refused to elaborate. -- PTI
