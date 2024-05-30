RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi hospital fire: Court sends owner, doctor to 14-day judicial custody
May 30, 2024  19:56
image
A metropolitan court in Delhi on Thursday sent to 14 days judicial custody the owner and on-duty doctor of the private hospital where a blaze on May 25 killed seven newborns and injured five. 

Chief metropolitan magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand sent Dr Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner and Dr Aaksh, who was on duty at the time of the fire late last Saturday, to judicial custody. 

Meanwhile, the doctor has filed a bail plea which will be heard on June 3. 

A massive fire broke out on Saturday night at Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar that was allegedly operating illegally with an "expired" licence and without any clearance from the fire department. 

A case has been registered at Vivek Vihar police station under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life and personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Finally, longest election campaign comes to an end
Finally, longest election campaign comes to an end

Polling is scheduled in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three seats in Jharkhand besides Chandigarh.

Coast Guard, Navy on alert as Modi goes into 45-hour 'dhyan'
Coast Guard, Navy on alert as Modi goes into 45-hour 'dhyan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 45-hour long meditation at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on Thursday evening.

Airfares to summer destinations defy heat, stay cool
Airfares to summer destinations defy heat, stay cool

Notwithstanding the sweltering heat engulfing major cities, travellers can find solace in the steady airfares to popular summer destinations like Srinagar, Bagdogra, and Kochi. According to airline executives, capacity increases and...

21 killed, 47 hurt as bus with Haryana pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu
21 killed, 47 hurt as bus with Haryana pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu

The accident took place at the Tungi-Morh in the Chowki Chora belt of the district, the officials said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge.

Treesa-Gayatri shine; Sindhu loses again to Marin in Singapore Open
Treesa-Gayatri shine; Sindhu loses again to Marin in Singapore Open

Facing each other for the first time in seven months after their heated Denmark Open semifinal clash, the double Olympic medalist Indian reeled off five successive points to take the opening game.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances