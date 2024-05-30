RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cyclone Remal triggers floods across Manipur, govt declares two-day holiday
May 30, 2024  17:58
image
Continuous rainfall triggered by cyclone Remal has caused flooding across multiple districts in Manipur, prompting the state government to initiate active rescue and relief operations, an official said. 

In view of severe flooding caused by breaches in embankments along river banks, the government on Thursday declared a two-day public holiday for all state offices until May 31. 

Citizens have been urged to stay indoors unless faced with an emergency, according to a government directive. 

"Both May 30 and May 31 have been designated public holidays for all state government offices, corporations, autonomous bodies, and societies under the Manipur government," the order added.

Departments responsible for rescue, relief, and essential services, such as home, police, relief and disaster management, power, health and family welfare, district administration, and water resources, will continue to operate, it added. 

Meanwhile, rescue operations of stranded people continued in badly-hit areas of Imphal East and Imphal West districts. 

Fishermen from Thanga in Bishnupur district are aiding the Loktak Development Authority in evacuating flood-hit people using traditional canoes, with similar efforts underway in various locations including Laipham Khunou and Khuman Lampak. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Teen Porsche driver's blood samples swapped with woman's, police tell court
Teen Porsche driver's blood samples swapped with woman's, police tell court

The sessions court granted the police's plea and extended till June 5 the custody of two doctors and an employee of the Sassoon General Hospital here arrested in this connection.

Ponting picks Bumrah, Head to dominate T20 World Cup
Ponting picks Bumrah, Head to dominate T20 World Cup

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has picked Indian Premier League (IPL) top performers Jasprit Bumrah and Travis Head to excel among the bowlers and batters respectively in the T20 World Cup starting June 2.

RBI's balance sheet is 2.5X Pakistan's GDP
RBI's balance sheet is 2.5X Pakistan's GDP

The size of Reserve Bank's balance sheet increased by 11.08 per cent to Rs 70.47 lakh crore as on March 2024, leading to the highest-ever dividend payout to the government, according to the central bank's annual report. In actual terms,...

What's Dada Suggesting In This Post?
What's Dada Suggesting In This Post?

His post garnered plenty of replies, some asking if Dada's tweet suggested he didn't approve of Gambhir as head coach.

Williamson's men target group stage qualification
Williamson's men target group stage qualification

New Zealand look to experience and adaptability at T20 showpiece

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances