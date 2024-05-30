Cyclone Remal triggers floods across Manipur, govt declares two-day holiday





In view of severe flooding caused by breaches in embankments along river banks, the government on Thursday declared a two-day public holiday for all state offices until May 31.





Citizens have been urged to stay indoors unless faced with an emergency, according to a government directive.





"Both May 30 and May 31 have been designated public holidays for all state government offices, corporations, autonomous bodies, and societies under the Manipur government," the order added.





Departments responsible for rescue, relief, and essential services, such as home, police, relief and disaster management, power, health and family welfare, district administration, and water resources, will continue to operate, it added.





Meanwhile, rescue operations of stranded people continued in badly-hit areas of Imphal East and Imphal West districts.





Fishermen from Thanga in Bishnupur district are aiding the Loktak Development Authority in evacuating flood-hit people using traditional canoes, with similar efforts underway in various locations including Laipham Khunou and Khuman Lampak. -- PTI

Continuous rainfall triggered by cyclone Remal has caused flooding across multiple districts in Manipur, prompting the state government to initiate active rescue and relief operations, an official said.