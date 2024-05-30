CR's mega block: Travel only if necessary, says Rlys; BEST to run more buses





The mega blocks are in place to widen platforms 5 and 6 in Thane as well as to extend platforms 10 and 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the official said.





"A total of 72 mail-express trains and 930 suburban trains on the main line and harbour corridors will remain cancelled between Friday and Sunday," said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.





The railways appealed to citizens to travel only if necessary and asked undertakings like the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport to operate additional bus services for the convenience of passengers.





In a release issued late Thursday evening, BEST said it plans to run 254 extra services on nine routes with 43 extra buses during the mega block period.





Due to the mega blocks, several mail-express and suburban trains will be short-terminated and short-originated from Wadala, Dadar, Thane, Pune, Panvel and Nashik stations, officials said.





They said suburban services would not be affected much on Friday due to the widening of platforms at Thane but services are expected to take a significant hit on Saturday and Sunday. -- PTI

