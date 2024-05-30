Chhota Rajan gets lifer for hotelier's murder





Earlier today, a special court in Mumbai convicted the gangster in the case of the murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty. Special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), AM Patil, held Rajan guilty under the Indian Penal Code provisions for murder.

