Chhota Rajan gets lifer for hotelier's murder
May 30, 2024  15:32
Court sentences gangster Chhota Rajan to life imprisonment in case of murder of Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty in 2001. 

Earlier today, a special court in Mumbai convicted the gangster in the case of the murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty. Special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), AM Patil, held Rajan guilty under the Indian Penal Code provisions for murder. 
